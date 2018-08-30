Lawsuit filed over 2016 fatal shooting of armed robber

CARPENTERSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The family of a man who was fatally shot during an armed robbery suburban Chicago computer repair shop has sued the store owner, claiming a security guard used excessive force by chasing him outside the business.

The lawsuit comes nearly two years after 37-year-old Kenyon Slater of Chicago was killed after police say he and an accomplice entered Oscarin's Computer in Carpentersville with handguns and tied up employees with zip ties.

Family attorney Adam Smestad tells the Daily Herald that he's not trying to defend armed robbery but that the law limits when deadly force by be used.

Security guard Michael Napoles-Suarez says he fired shots only after Slater pointed a gun at him and that no criminal charges were filed against him after police reviewed the shooting.

