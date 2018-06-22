Lawyer running for Detroit-area judge charged in drug probe

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A lawyer who is running for judge in suburban Detroit has been charged in a drug investigation.

The government says evidence against Paul Zyburski includes text messages seeking cocaine from a dealer. In one message, investigators say the 57-year-old Zyburski indicated that he wanted cocaine for himself and an 18-year-old woman.

The Detroit News says Zyburski is running for judge in the District Court that covers Roseville and Fraser. One of his campaign slogans is, "When Experience Matters!" His attorney, Joseph Arnone, says Zyburski is maintaining his innocence.

Arnone says it's "not uncommon" for people to target successful defense attorneys with false allegations.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/