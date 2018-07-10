Photo: Susan Dunne, AP Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close

Image 1 of 11 FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, art gallery proprietor Luis Alvarez, left, and sculptor Domenic Esposito, right, stand beside an 800-pound sculpture of a bent, burnt heroin spoon placed in front of the Stamford, Conn., headquarters of Purdue Pharma, to protest the company's manufacture of opioids. Alvarez is due to be arraigned in Stamford on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, on a charge of interfering with police. (Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant via AP, File) less FILE - In this June 22, 2018 file photo, art gallery proprietor Luis Alvarez, left, and sculptor Domenic Esposito, right, stand beside an 800-pound sculpture of a bent, burnt heroin spoon placed in front of the ... more Photo: Susan Dunne, AP

