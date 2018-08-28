Lawyer uses Trump argument that flippers should be outlawed

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York defense lawyer has wasted no time using President Donald Trump's argument that cooperators, or flippers, in criminal cases "almost ought to be illegal."

Attorney KIafahni Nkrumah on Thursday tried to bring up Trump's statement to disparage a cooperator who was testifying against his client in a drug trial. But a judge disallowed it.

Trump's remark aired earlier the same day during a "Fox & Friends" interview in which he suggested it should be illegal for people facing prosecution to cooperate with the government in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Nkrumah's client, Jamal Russell, was convicted the same day on a drug charge and exonerated on a weapons count.