Leading Mississippi lawmaker won't be convicted of DUI

MERIDIAN, Miss. (AP) — The second-ranking member of Mississippi's House of Representatives won't be convicted for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Local news outlets report Meridian Municipal Judge Robbie Jones agreed to place state Rep. Greg Snowden in a nonadjudication program Monday. Snowden, a Republican, is House speaker pro tem.

Offered to first-time DUI defenders including Snowden, the status means his driver's license is suspended for 120 days, but he can drive using an interlock device which measures alcohol on starting a vehicle.

Snowden says he's learned some "hard lessons."

Snowden was arrested in September after refusing to take a DUI test after rear-ending another vehicle at a traffic signal. Snowden claimed at the time he wasn't drunk but was texting.

Snowden must pay $980 in fines and complete a safety education program.