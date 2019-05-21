Life sentence for murder after son finds body years later

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to life in prison for his wife's murder, which was witnessed by their then-toddler son who found his mother's buried body 21 years later.

The Florida Times-Union reports that 52-year-old Michael Haim was sentenced Tuesday. He was convicted last month of second-degree murder.

Bonnie Haim was 23 when she disappeared in January 1993. The couple's 3-year-old son Aaron told police his father had shot the woman, but no body was found. Michael Haim was not charged and lived off his dead wife's life insurance policy for years.

Aaron Fraser, who took his adopted family's name, later won a wrongful death lawsuit against his biological father and got his home.

Fraser was removing the pool in 2014 when he found his mother's remains. Haim was soon arrested.

