Life term in 1991 murder of LA fashion school student

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says a man has been sentenced to life in prison without possibility of parole for the 1991 murder of a fashion school student.

Ahjeeb Jamal Boyd was sentenced Monday on one count of first-degree murder with a special allegation of rape.

The body of 22-year-old Jill Dara Sampson was found on Sept. 29, 1991, in a burning car in South Los Angeles. She was a student at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandise in downtown Los Angeles.

DNA evidence recovered from the victim led to Boyd, who was arrested in February 2014.