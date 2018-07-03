Littering leads police to drugs and gun

STRATFORD, Conn. (AP) — A person who littered in Connecticut led police to discover a slew of drugs and a loaded gun.

The New Haven Register reports Stratford police patrolling the area by a hotel saw someone throw a plastic bottle out a passenger side window. Officers pulled the car over and spotted a crack-smoking pipe on the floor. The driver and three passengers were ordered out of the car.

Police found a loaded handgun beneath a black face mask, heroin and bags of crack cocaine.

Driver 32-year-old Matthew Prosnick, 28-year-old Edwin Gonzalez, 26-year-old Isaiah Gonzalez and 44-year-old Tanya Serrano were all arrested on drug and gun charges. They're each being held in lieu of a $250,000 bond. Attorneys for the four could not be immediately identified.

