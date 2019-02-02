Little Rock man gets 60 years for 2 slayings during holdups

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Prosecutors say a Little Rock man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison in a plea deal related to a pair of slayings during robberies last year.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports 23-year-old Quincy Braxton pleaded guilty Thursday to two counts of first-degree murder, each reduced from capital murder. Braxton also pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated robbery.

The cases involved the fatal shooting last February of 51-year-old Gregory Mayo, found slain in his home, and the March killing of 21-year-old Robert Lewis Rockett of Benton. Little Rock police say Braxton knew both victims.

A co-defendant in the Mayo slaying, 23-year-old Laderric Conley, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder, reduced from capital murder, and to aggravated robbery. Conley was sentenced to 24 years in his plea agreement.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com