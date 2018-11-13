Lord & Taylor resolves racial profiling allegations

BOSTON (AP) — The attorney general of Massachusetts says department store Lord & Taylor has agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty, train its staff and improve its shoplifting prevention procedures to settle allegations that it disproportionately targeted minority shoppers for surveillance and apprehension.

The agreement announced Tuesday resolved an investigation arising out of concerns that the company's efforts to prevent shoplifting perpetuated a climate of racial and ethnic bias at its four stores in the state.

The attorney general said black and Hispanic customers were disproportionately targeted as possible shoplifters.

Under the terms of the settlement, Lord & Taylor will hire an outside consultant to review and overhaul, if necessary, company shoplifting prevention policies.

A Lord & Taylor spokeswoman did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.