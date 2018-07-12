Louisiana community's police chief arrested for malfeasance

LIVINGSTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana community's police chief has been arrested for allegedly using a village credit card to buy $60 worth of gas for his personal pickup.

The Advocate reports French Settlement Police Chief Harry Brignac was arrested Wednesday on felony counts of malfeasance in office and injuring public records.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard says more charges are possible as investigators comb through fuel records.

Ard says the 71-year-old has been cooperative with the investigation and surrendered to authorities. He has been released in lieu of a $50,500 bond. It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.

The newspaper says he referred questions to his wife, Tammy, who said her husband has no plans to resign and will fight the allegations, which she says are based on a "simple mistake."

