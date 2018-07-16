Louisiana man arrested after home invasion murder in Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Police say a Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with a January home invasion murder in Alabama.

Huntsville police Lt. Michael Johnson told Al.com that 24-year-old Welton Brown of New Orleans is the fourth person charged in the Jan. 28 slaying of 34-year-old Raemon Ross at an apartment complex in Huntsville, Alabama. Police say the killing happened during a robbery.

Brown is being held in the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center. He is being charged with capital murder.

Police say others charged are Kason Grady, who was captured in Florida; Charles Mosy, who was captured in New Orleans; and Fotino Davis, who was captured in Memphis, Tennessee.

Johnson says the suspects were driven from New Orleans to Huntsville the night of the shooting. They were all in Brown's vehicle.