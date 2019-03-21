Main investigation closed into autism therapy provider

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan attorney general's office this month closed its main investigation into a Michigan autism therapy provider was accused of running a Medicaid fraud scheme.

The Detroit Free Press reports that attorneys with the Health Care Fraud Division summarized their yearlong investigation into Centria Healthcare in a 10-page document obtained by the newspaper. The investigation stemmed from complaints made by former company executives.

The investigation found evidence of possible fraud by a former employee that led to criminal charges against her .

Centria has repeatedly denied wrongdoing. Company officials released a statement that said they were pleased to be notified that the investigation has closed.

The attorney general's office says a separate investigation into alleged fraud in Macomb County remains open.

The newspaper earlier launched its own investigation of the company.

