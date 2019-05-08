Maine woman to serve 6 years for crash that killed 2

BATH, Maine (AP) — A judge has imposed a six-year sentence on a Maine woman who caused a head-on collision that killed a Woolwich couple in January 2017.

Thirty-six-year-old Danielle Ward, of Hope, pleaded guilty to manslaughter, operating under the influence, driving to endanger and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Bangor Daily News reports that her sentence was capped at 10 years under a plea agreement. She was sentenced on Tuesday in Superior Court in Bath.

The crash in Woolwich injured Ward and some of the six children in her vehicle, and killed the occupants of the other vehicle, Robert and Carolyn Martin.

The head of the Northern New England Poison Center testified that Ward had opioids, sedatives and other drugs in her system on the night of the crash.

