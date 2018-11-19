Man shot to death in Alabama; person of interest detained

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (AP) — Police say a 67-year-old man has been shot to death in Alabama.

Sylacauga Police Chief Kelley Johnson tells Al.com that officers responded to a call of shots fired about 4 p.m. Saturday. They found Jerry Ray DeLee suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson says responding officers took a person of interest into custody nearby. The person of interest is being held on several unrelated charges while detectives complete their investigation.

The chief says their findings could soon be turned over to the Talladega County district attorney's office.