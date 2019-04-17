Man: Extremely contagious illness prevents court appearance

LOVELAND, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado alien abduction author and convicted sex offender says he has an "extremely contagious" disease that prevents him from appearing in court.

The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports Stanley Romanek was scheduled for a status conference Tuesday, but presiding 8th Judicial District Judge Susan Blanco allowed Romanek and his attorney, Alison Lee Ruttenberg, to appear via conference call.

The purported contagious disease has led Romanek to miss several therapy sessions required by his sentence, which calls for two years of community corrections and at least 10 years of sex offender intensive supervised probation.

Romanek was found guilty in 2017 of felony possession of child pornography in his Loveland home. Romanek was sentenced to two years in a halfway house and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Blanco scheduled Romanek's next audio conference call for May 7.

