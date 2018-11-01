Man accused in Wyoming GOP office fire to remain in custody

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A federal magistrate has ordered that a 27-year-old man remain in custody while his court case proceeds on charges of breaking into and setting fire to a local Wyoming Republican Party office.

Kellen M. Sorber is charged with one count of using fire to commit a felony.

KTWO-AM in Casper reports that Sorber appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Kelly Rankin in Cheyenne.

Authorities say the Albany County GOP headquarters in downtown Laramie was vandalized and set on fire on Sept. 6. No one was hurt in the fire.

Both Democratic and Republican party leaders in Laramie said they had never heard of Sorber, who is not a registered voter in Wyoming.

Information from: KTWO-AM, http://www.k2radio.com/