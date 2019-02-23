Man accused in kidnapping case now faces child sex charges

MURPHY, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a registered sex offender abused the child of a woman he kidnapped and kept chained in a barn last December.

The Idaho Statesman reports that newly released court documents show 36-year-old Chancey Baker was charged on Thursday with 10 new child sex crimes in the lurid case.

It's unclear if Baker has an attorney.

Owyhee County sheriff's detectives in December had arrested Baker and two accomplices for reportedly kidnapping a woman from her mobile home and then chaining her up in a nearby milk barn.

The woman escaped eight days later by breaking the lock.

Now Baker is also accused of repeatedly sexually abusing the woman's 10-year-old child after authorities found video and images on a memory card.

The sheriff believes there may be other victims.

