Man accused of assaulting woman at Oregon's Agate Lake

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. (AP) — Sheriff's deputies arrested a 26-year-old man accused of physically and sexually assaulting a woman in southern Oregon.

Sgt. Julie Denney of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office says the woman and Jamal William Claybourne went to Agate Lake in the same vehicle early Friday. She says Claybourne held the woman against her will, and the victim suffered burns and other injuries.

The Central Point man was arrested Monday at his workplace in Medford. He was booked into jail on charges of kidnapping, sexual abuse, attempted rape and other crimes. Bail was set at nearly $500,000.