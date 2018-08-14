Man accused of beating, stabbing, shooting mom, grandmother

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina man is accused of beating, stabbing and strangling his mother and grandmother and shooting each in the head.

Citing arrest warrants, the Anderson Independent Mail reported Monday that 29-year-old Bradley Aldrich is charged with murder for the deaths of 50-year-old Theresa Wright and 79-year-old Judith Calvert.

The warrants say Aldrich lived with the two women in Anderson. He was in jail on an unrelated charge when their bodies were found by a relative in early May. He was jailed then on a charge of attempted murder for the shooting death of a 40-year-old man.

Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride says authorities are investigating how the man and the two women are connected.

It's unclear if Aldrich has a lawyer.

