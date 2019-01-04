Man accused of directing daughter to steal package arrested

BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a man accused of directing his 5-year-old daughter to steal a package from the porch of a Maryland home has been arrested.

The Harford County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that 46-year-old Gary Smith of Abingdon was arrested in neighboring Baltimore County on New Year's Day and transferred to Harford County on Thursday.

Officials say Smith directed his daughter to steal the package from the porch of a Bel Air home on Nov. 30. A pair of boots was inside.

After surveillance video of the theft was posted online, officials say a tipster identified the girl and that led investigators to Smith.

Smith is charged with theft under $100, conspiracy and contributing to the condition of a child. Officials say he's being held pending a bail review.