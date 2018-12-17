Man accused of discharging shotgun, causing fireworks fire

WINCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Police have accused a New Hampshire man of recklessly discharging his shotgun at home, causing a fire at a nearby fireworks store.

Police say a 12-gauge, slug-style shotgun round went through a wall at the Winchester home in September, across the street and into Stateline Fireworks. Police say the 3,000-square-foot store was filled with fire, smoke, and exploding fireworks in less than 48 seconds. No one was hurt.

Damage is estimated to be between $600,000 and $1 million.

Police recently arrested 75-year-old Joseph Champagne on charges including reckless conduct, criminal mischief and falsifying physical evidence. He's been released on bail and is scheduled for arraignment on Jan. 3, 2019.

It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number was unpublished.