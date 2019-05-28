Man accused of fatally shooting guest; he says man attacked

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Louisiana man is accused of fatally shooting a guest who he says attacked him after he shot an air mattress during an argument between the guest and a woman.

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator said in a news release Monday that 19-year-old Brandon McLaughlin was arrested Sunday night on a charge of manslaughter.

The parish coroner's office says 21-year-old James Dale Gonyer, of Shreveport was killed.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Cindy Chadwick says Gonyer and his girlfriend were staying with McLaughlin, and were arguing when McLaughlin shot the mattress to get their attention.

He told investigators Gonyer got angry and "came after" him.

Online booking information indicated that McLaughlin's bond was set at $100,000.

It was not clear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.