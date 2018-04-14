Man accused of killing former ANC commissioner boyfriend

BELTSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Police say a Baltimore man is accused of fatally stabbing a former Washington advisory neighborhood commissioner.

The Washington Post cites a Friday press release from Prince George's County police that says 23-year-old Canaan Peterson is charged with first-degree murder in the death of boyfriend 27-year-old Antonio Barnes, of Beltsville, Maryland.

Police say Peterson stabbed Barnes on March 14, following an argument. Barnes was found that night with a stab wound and taken to a hospital, where he died.

Barnes was a former AMC commissioner and an active member of the local chapter of the Service Employees International Union. SEIU 32 Vice President Jaime Contreras said Barnes was a custodian in downtown Washington and passionate about union work, affordable housing and tackling street violence.

It's unclear whether Peterson has a lawyer.

