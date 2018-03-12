Man accused of running over deputy bound over for trial

CLARKSTON, Mich. (AP) — A man accused of running over a sheriff's deputy in southeastern Michigan has been bound over for trial.

Twenty-two-year-old Christopher Berak of Macomb County is charged with first-degree premeditated homicide and murder of a peace officer. He was accused of leading deputies on a chase and deliberately hitting and killing Oakland County Deputy Eric Overall at a Brandon Township intersection early on Nov. 23.

The 50-year-old Overall was outside his vehicle and deploying "stop sticks" designed to deflate vehicles' tires when he was struck.

Earlier, Berak had told officers at the Lapeer County Jail he was God and had come to break out one of his "sons."

WDIV-TV reports Berak cried out during a hearing Monday when dashcam video from a patrol car showed a car striking Overall.

___

