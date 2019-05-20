Man accused of running over woman, killing her

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — Vermont state police have accused a man of running over a woman with his vehicle, killing her.

Police say 48-year-old Anthony Reynolds, of Pittsford, had been in a relationship with 31-year-old Melanie Rooney. They said the night before her death, the two got into an argument.

Police said hours later, Rooney was struck early Saturday at the end of her driveway at her home in Proctor.

Reynolds was ordered jailed without bail pending his arraignment, scheduled for Monday in Rutland. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer.