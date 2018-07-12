Man accused of starting Colorado wildfire charged with arson

DENVER (AP) — A man accused of starting a Colorado wildfire that has destroyed dozens of homes has been charged with 141 counts of arson.

Assistant District Attorney Ashley McCuaig says the charges are based on the number of buildings found destroyed. McCuaig says more charges could be filed.

KRDO-TV reports that Thursday's hearing was conducted by phone; 52-year-old Jesper Joergensen did not appear in person.

According to a court order, all local judges are disqualified from overseeing the case because a court district employee was among the potential victims.

An attorney for Joergensen did not immediately return a voicemail seeking comment.

Authorities say the fire is 83 percent contained. The blaze, which began east of Fort Garland in late June, has burned more than 168 square miles (435.12 sq. kilometers).