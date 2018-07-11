Man accused of threatening Oregon Lottery headquarters

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State Police arrested a man accused of threatening to kill people at Oregon Lottery headquarters.

The agency said an email sent to the lottery office in Salem on Tuesday contained a threat to shoot people. Within hours, detectives arrested 42-year-old Jason Ouellette at his home in Lebanon, Oregon.

Police spokeswoman Mindy McCartt said Ouellette was "recently unlucky at the lottery," and did not target specific employees in the email. Police have to say if they seized firearms at his home.

He was charged with menacing — a misdemeanor — and released from jail because of overcrowding. It was not immediately known if he has retained an attorney or will be appointed one at his first court appearance.