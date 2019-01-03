Man accused of threatening mayor gets jail time, probation

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — A Council Bluffs man accused of threatening the city's mayor and other city employees has pleaded guilty again and been sentenced to jail.

The Daily Nonpareil reports that 33-year-old Chase Points was given 30 days in jail, a suspended two-year prison sentence and a year of probation. He also was ordered to obtain drug, alcohol and mental health evaluations.

He'd pleaded guilty on Dec. 12 to harassment but changed his mind later that day. Pottawattamie County court records say he pleaded guilty again last week and was sentenced.

Court records say Points left a handwritten note Oct. 3 on Mayor Matt Walsh's desk that said, "God is going to cut you down." The records also say Points threatened a worker at City Hall on Sept. 27.

Walsh has said Points told him he's homeless, going through hard times and can't find work.

___

Information from: The Daily Nonpareil, http://www.nonpareilonline.com