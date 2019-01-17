Man accused of throwing coffee on worker arrested

CAMDEN, S.C. (AP) — Police have arrested the man who they say threw hot coffee on an employee at a McDonald's in South Carolina because he was upset over the wait.

The State quotes Camden Police as saying Thursday that Joshua Emery Noel turned himself in on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree assault and battery.

Multiple people identified Noel as the driver who threw a cup of coffee on the 16-year-old girl last month. Police say Noel admitted doing so during an interview after he surrendered.

If convicted, Noel faces up to three years in prison.

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com