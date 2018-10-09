Man accused of using ax to break into room hiding woman

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man is accused of using an ax to try and break into a bathroom where a woman was hiding from him.

The Dominion Post reports Monongalia County deputies say Gary Brian Gooden was arrested Monday and charged with attempted malicious assault.

Sheriff Perry Palmer says deputies responded to a domestic dispute early Monday and found Gooden trying to break into the bathroom. He says the woman and Gooden had gotten into an altercation when the woman had locked herself in the bathroom.

It's unclear if Gooden has a lawyer.

