Man admits to exhibiting extreme rage following bear killing

ASPEN, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado man has admitted to taking extreme measures when he retaliated against a hunter who legally killed a bear.

The Aspen Times reports 69-year-old Thomas Andersen pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony attempted arson and misdemeanor disorderly conduct in Pitkin County District Court in exchange for a plea deal.

Andersen did not respond to requests Wednesday from The Aspen Times seeking comment.

The terms of the deal call for the felony conviction to be wiped from Andersen's record after two years provided he is not charged with another crime during that time.

Andersen is scheduled to be sentenced in June, when he could receive time in the Pitkin County Jail or probation.

