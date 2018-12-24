Man agrees in murder plea deal to testify against son

WEST POINT, Neb. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty and agreed to testify against his son in the slaying of a northeast Nebraska resident whose body was found in the charred remains of his home.

Cuming County District Court records say 50-year-old Jody Olson entered his plea Friday to a charge of second-degree murder. Prosecutors dropped three other charges in exchange. A court document says he's agreed to testify against his 29-year-old son, Derek Olson, who's awaiting trial on second-degree murder and other charges stemming from the March 2017 death of 64-year-old Ernest Warnock.

Prosecutors say the Olsons went to Warnock's home in rural Bancroft to retrieve property belonging to Becky Weitzenkamp. Prosecutors say a fight broke out, and Warnock stabbed Jody Olson in an arm before Derek Olson stabbed Warnock several times in the neck and head and hit him in the head with a hammer.

Weitzenkamp was sentenced to 18-20 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to an accessory charge.