Man and woman attempt armed 'dine and dash' at restaurant

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man and a woman attempted to eat at a Chinese restaurant without paying $40 for their meal, and used a hatchet and a box cutter to threaten staff.

South Portland police arrested a man and a woman following the attempted "dine and dash" Saturday evening. The Portland Press Herald reports a 39-year-old man and 23-year-old woman threatened the staff during a confrontation over the bill.

Customers from a nearby business saw what was happening and intervened, disarming the suspects, who were arrested as they were trying to leave.

The couple were taken into custody by responding officers, and were taken to a county jail Monday night. A third member of the group was issued a summons. It wasn't immediately known if they had lawyers.