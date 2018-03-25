Man armed with knife shot by Fargo officer facing charges

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man armed with a knife who was shot and wounded by a Fargo police officer has been charged with felony terrorizing and attempted aggravated assault on a peace officer.

KFGO-AM reports that 28-year-old Orlando Estrada, of Fargo, also faces a misdemeanor violating an order prohibiting contact charge from a past case. Estrada's bail is set at $75,000.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday. Officer Jacob Rued shot and wounded Estrada after he allegedly came at police with the knife.

Rued is on standard paid administrative leave while the state crime bureau investigates. An attorney for Estrada didn't immediately return a weekend telephone message seeking comment from The Associated Press.

Information from: KFGO-AM, http://www.kfgo.com