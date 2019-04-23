Man arrested after search in fatal stabbing

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man wanted in a fatal stabbing in east Alabama.

Auburn police say 48-year-old Christopher Bernard Lyles was arrested Monday on a murder warrant in the death of 59-year-old Phyllis Gulatte of Auburn. She was found dead in an apartment early Sunday.

Authorities say the two got involved in a dispute that ended with the woman being stabbed to death.

A statement from Auburn police says an acquaintance of Lyles was also arrested and charged with hindering prosecution. She's identified as 49-year-old Monica Robinson Gaffney.

Lyles is in jail with bail set at $150,000. Court records aren't available to show whether Lyles or Gaffney has an attorney to speak on their behalf.