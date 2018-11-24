Man arrested after shooting kills 2 in southwest Oregon

MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a 44-year-old man has been arrested following a shooting that left two men dead at an apartment complex in southwest Oregon.

The Mail Tribune reports Trevor Alan Gilmore was booked Friday into the Josephine County Jail on suspicion of aggravated murder and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety says Gilmore was arrested at the scene of the early morning shooting that killed 38-year-old Justin Scott Severnak and 42-year-old Christopher Wayne Lyon.

It wasn't known as of Friday night if he had a lawyer.

Police haven't provided details about the circumstances of the shooting.

Grants Pass police are continuing the investigation.

