Man arrested for slaying of 68-year-old in Alabama

CHELSEA, Ala. (AP) — A man has been charged with capital murder for the slaying of a 68-year-old Alabama man.

Sixty-two-year-old Randall Anthony Gargone is being held without bail for the early March slaying. A Shelby County Sheriff's Office news release says law enforcement found Tracy Ward Austin dead in his home March 5.

Two days later, the sheriff's office classified the death a homicide. A Friday release says Gargone has a criminal record and has previously been convicted of armed robbery and other felonies. It says the agency's investigation into the Austin's slaying will continue.