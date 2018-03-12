Man arrested for terrorizing in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Fargo police say a man has been arrested for terrorizing after pulling a gun on a man with whom he was fighting and using it to smash a window on the victim's vehicle.

Authorities say the disturbance took place about 2:30 a.m. Monday in a parking lot in Fargo. Police responded after getting a call about a man with a shotgun.

Police say the 24-year-old suspect fought with the other man, retrieved the gun from his apartment and chased the man out to the parking lot where he smashed the window. No shots were fired.