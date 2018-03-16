Man arrested in barbershop shootout that left 1 man dead

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal barbershop shooting.

Forty-seven-year-old Andreas Tamaris was fatally wounded in a shootout at the His & Her Perfection Barbershop on Feb. 19, and a 20-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. Tamaris had been released from federal prison just three days prior.

Detectives learned 29-year-old Sammie Carroll had walked into a hospital seeking treatment for multiple gunshot wounds that day.

Police announced Friday that Carroll was identified as one of two gunmen who opened fire at the shop. He was charged with first-degree murder March 13. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer.

Last month, police said they believed the shooting was connected to two others around the same time, but Friday's release didn't mention other shootings.

