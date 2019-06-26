Man arrested in connection with fatal police shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have made an arrest in connection with an exchange of gunfire between officers and a suspect this week that left the suspect dead.

Police announced Wednesday that 21-year-old Ernest Watkins was arrested Tuesday night. He faces arraignment Wednesday on charges including assault with a dangerous weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Police allege Watkins was with a 19-year-old man who was shot and killed by officers in the city's Dorchester neighborhood just after 5 p.m. Monday.

Police say officers responding to reports of gunfire saw Watkins and the other man, whose name hasn't been made public, fleeing the area. They allege the younger man refused several orders to drop his gun and opened fire at pursuing police, who returned fire.

It's not clear if Watkins has an attorney.