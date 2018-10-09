Man arrested in death of woman found in roadside bin

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (AP) — The body of a woman has been found in a container alongside a road in North Carolina.

Citing a Goldsboro police release from Tuesday, news outlets report that 62-year-old Rocky Marciana Ashford was arrested in connection with the death of 59-year-old Contrena A. Wooten.

Wooten's body was found inside a container near the Salvation Army Thrift Store on Monday. Her cause of death hasn't been confirmed, pending an autopsy.

Ashford is charged with concealment, failure to report and secretly disposing of a body. His bond has been set at $50,000. It's unclear whether he has a lawyer to comment on his behalf.

Police are still investigating.