Man arrested in hit-and-run crash that sent 4 to hospital

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected of driving away after crashing into the rear of a stalled car as people tried to push it off a Lawrence road.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that 25-year-old Andrew Walden, of Iola, faces one count of leaving the scene of the May 2017 crash that sent four people to a hospital, two of them in critical condition. Although that count and two felony aggravated battery charges were filed in January, Walden wasn't arrested until this week. Jail records show he has been released on $7,500 bond.

A civil lawsuit filed against Walden says he was under the influence of alcohol when he crashed into the car. Walden acknowledged hitting the car in his written response to the suit but denied that he'd been drinking.

