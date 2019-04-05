Man arrested in rape of Seattle woman in ride-share mistake

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a 34-year-old Tukwila man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a Seattle woman who thought he was her Uber driver.

The Seattle Times reports the arrest came Wednesday after the King County Sheriff's Office shared images taken from a surveillance video of the suspect on social media.

That was days after a University of South Carolina student was killed after getting into a car thinking it was her Uber ride.

In the Seattle case, Sheriff's Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott said the woman was raped Dec. 16 after she left a Ballard neighborhood bar to catch an Uber her friend had ordered.

The sheriff's office says a man in a black vehicle led her to believe he was her driver and that the driver pulled the car over in White Center and raped her.

