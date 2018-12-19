Man arrested in shooting death of Georgia man, wife injured

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting last month that killed a Georgia man and injured his wife.

Savannah Police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson told news outlets that 26-year-olf Victor McMillar has been arrested with the help of the regional fugitive task force of the U.S. Marshals Service.

McMillar is charged with murder in the shooting that killed 37-year-old Donte Chisolm. McMillar is also charged with aggravated assault for wounding the victim's wife.

Police were called to the shooting around 11 p.m. Nov., 3 and found the couple suffering from gunshot wounds. The couple was taken to a hospital where Donte Chisolm died and his wife survived.

It was not known if McMillar has an attorney yet.