Man arrested, leads police on foot chase

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say they pulled over a gray Infiniti over for blowing past a stop sign; only to have the driver leads them on a foot chase.

Twenty-eight-year-old Jaquan Leatherwood of Windsor allegedly ran the stop sign in Hartford after 11 p.m. Friday, and fled his car when police pulled him over.

A loaded .45-caliber revolver was found inside the vehicle. Leatherwood is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, criminal possession of a firearm and other charges.

He is being held on $150,000 bail. It is not clear if he has an attorney.