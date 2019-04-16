Man arrested, woman found dead in eastern Missouri home

VILLA RIDGE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man in the deadly shooting of a woman in an eastern Missouri home.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the man was apparently overdosing on drugs when he was found Monday night in the home near Villa Ridge.

It all began when authorities responded to a report that someone had died at the home and found the unidentified woman's body.

Authorities then backed away because they thought someone else might be there. Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said in a news release that after several hours of unsuccessfully trying to contact anyone, a deputy saw a 51-year-old man lying down barely moving in the home. Law enforcement then went inside because they thought he might be another victim. He was treated at a hospital and arrested.

___

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com