Man charged after dog dies in hot car

SEBASTIAN, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a dog died after its owner left it in a hot car to spend the afternoon at a Florida bar.

Treasure Coast Newspapers reports that 64-year-old Harold Krages was arrested Thursday and charged with animal cruelty.

Sebastian police say Krages arrived at Earl's Hideaway shortly after noon Thursday. He left his dog in his car with the engine off and the windows rolled down slightly.

Officers responded to the bar around 4 p.m. because angry patrons had learned about the dog. They brought the animal inside to the air-conditioned restroom, where it died.

The National Weather Service says temperatures reached 97 degrees Thursday. Police say the interior of the vehicle was 102 degrees.

Krages was being held on $10,000 bail. Jail records didn't list an attorney.

___

Information from: The Stuart (Fla.) News, http://www.tcpalm.com