Man charged in ambush shooting of police to remain jailed

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man charged in the ambush shooting of two New Jersey police detectives will remain jailed until his trial on attempted murder charges.

The ruling was handed down Wednesday after Camden County prosecutors noted Ammar Hall faces a potential life sentence. They also cited his lengthy criminal history and that he fled to Philadelphia after the Aug. 7 shooting in Camden.

Hall's lawyer argued there was no physical evidence linking him to the shooting and noted Hall has no convictions for violent crimes.

Hall is among three men charged in the case. He's accused of driving a minivan that carried the alleged shooters.

The plainclothes detectives were wounded as they sat in their unmarked SUV at a red light. One suffered wounds to his bicep and forearm, while the other was struck in her hand.