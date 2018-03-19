Man charged in estranged wife's shooting death near Chicago

MARKHAM, Ill. (AP) — A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of his estranged wife outside of a suburban Chicago gas station.

Lynn Washington, 40, is also charged with parental child abduction because authorities say that after killing 27-year-old Lakisha Roby early last Wednesday, he picked up her two kids, one of whom is also his. An Amber Alert was issued and authorities say the children were found safe at a relative's home on Thursday.

A judge on Saturday denied bail for Washington.

Authorities say Roby was at a bar when Washington arrived and grabbed her. They say Roby left with a friend, but Washington followed them to a Markham gas station, where he shot at them, killing Roby.

Washington's lawyer, Frank Kostouros, says they plan to fight the charges.